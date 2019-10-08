Eufaula Police make arrest in Sunday shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in the Sunday morning shooting of a Eufaula man. George Edward Bland, 37, of Eufaula, was arrested Monday afternoon at the Eufaula Police Department.
Police say Bland shot a man twice on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 6.
Bland is charged with Attempted Murder, and Shooting into an Unoccupied Vehicle.
He is being held at the Eufaula City Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
The incident is still under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division
