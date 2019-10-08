Hit and run takes place at the Circle K gas station on Miller Rd. in Columbus

In the photos, the vehicle appears to be a dark colored Toyota Solara with a tan convertible top involved. The suspect is a male in his 50′s. (Source: WTVM)
By Trisha Allen | October 8, 2019 at 11:13 AM EDT - Updated October 8 at 11:22 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Oct. 7 at approximately 8:30 a.m., a hit and run crash took place at the Circle K gas station on Miller Rd. in Columbus.

Police have released surveillance photos and it appears the vehicle involved was a dark-colored Toyota Solara with a tan convertible top.

The suspect is a male in his 50′s.

If anyone has any further information about the suspect or the vehicle involved, Columbus Police Department Motor Squad advises to call 911 or (706) 225-4040.

CPD respectfully asks for your help again and thanks you in advance.

