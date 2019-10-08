LaGrange police prepare to participate in National Night Out event

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department and other safety officials are inviting the community to join them in a National Night Out event.
Authorities will join the residents of LaGrange to raise drug and crime prevention awareness while also building relationships with the community.
The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and last through 9:00 p.m. at the Beechwood Furniture lot on Commerce Ave.
There will be items given away, along with many fun activities for all ages to enjoy.
