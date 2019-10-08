LaGrange police prepare to participate in National Night Out event

LaGrange police prepare to participate in National Night Out event
By Alex Jones | October 8, 2019 at 2:41 PM EDT - Updated October 8 at 2:41 PM

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department and other safety officials are inviting the community to join them in a National Night Out event.

Authorities will join the residents of LaGrange to raise drug and crime prevention awareness while also building relationships with the community.

The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and last through 9:00 p.m. at the Beechwood Furniture lot on Commerce Ave.

There will be items given away, along with many fun activities for all ages to enjoy.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.