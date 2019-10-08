More than 30 gunshots on Fletcher Ave. leave one shot, injured, police investigating

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are currently investigating a late-night shooting that took place on Fletcher Ave.
Officers were dispatched to Piedmont Columbus Regional at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 in reference to a gunshot victim.
According to police reports, police were notified that more than 30 gunshots had been fired on Fletcher Ave. between Wade St. and Youmans St. at approximately the same time.
There is no word on the extent of the victim’s injuries or their condition. It is also not known at this time if any other victims were injured in this shooting.
No arrests have been made in this incident.
