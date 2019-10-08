Phenix City police officer involved in shooting on 16th St.

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City police officer has been involved in a shooting on 16th St. that left a suspect injured.
According to a press release, the suspect in the domestic situation was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional.
Phenix City police have requested the assistance of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the officer-involved shooting, as is the protocol in shootings that involve a police officer.
The officer involved in the shooting has not been named, but has been placed on administrative leave for the duration of ALEA’s investigation.
The Russell County District Attorney’s Office will present the completed investigation to a Grand Jury.
