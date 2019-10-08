2 men killed in shooting on 32nd Ave. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people were killed in a shooting in Columbus late Monday night.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of 32nd Avenue and claimed the lives of two men. The victims were pronounced dead shortly after midnight.
Bryan sais one victim was shot in the head and the other victim was shot in the chest.
The identities of the victims have not been released. Police have not said if an arrest has been made in the shooting.
