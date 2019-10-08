Police searching for 15-year-old reported as a runaway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old boy who reportedly ran away from home.
Jaheim Thomas was last seen May 8, 2019. Police say he is possibly staying in the area of Wilson Apartments.
Jaheim is 5’8” and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Jaheim was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants with a black stripe, gray beanie, and black Nike Air Max sneakers.
Anyone with information on Jaheim’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.
