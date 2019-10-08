Suspect arrested for shooting that left woman critically injured at Alpine Apts.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman in critical condition in Columbus.
Trillisha Williams was shot Friday morning at Alpine Apartments. She is listed in critical condition at Grady Hospital.
Anthony Gates was arrested Monday, Oct. 7 and is charged with the following:
- Aggravated assault
- Possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime
- Cruelty to children
- Terroristic threats
- Obstruction of 911 call
Gates is scheduled for a court appearance at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9
