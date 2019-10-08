Soldier charged with 5 counts of rape of Auburn University student

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police arrested a suspect Tuesday, Oct. 8 on several counts of rape.
Ryan Charles Petro, 27, of Fort Bragg, North Carolina is charged with five counts of first-degree rape.
His arrest stems from a sexual assault investigation that was reported in May 2018. Police say a 19-year-old female Auburn University student reported being sexually assaulted by Petro at a local hotel. She said Petro was an acquaintance.
Police say Petro was identified as the person responsible for sexually assaulting the victim after an investigation, including forensic examination and analysis of evidence by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences.
Petro had been deployed to Afghanistan and was arrested by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Agents on Sept. 16, 2019. He waived extradition and was transported to Alabama. Petro was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $500,000 bond.
The case remains under investigation by the Auburn Police Division and the U.S. Army CID.
