Welcome [Little] Cold Front!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another cold front has made its way through the Valley this morning bringing a pleasant fall feeling in the air to start off your Tuesday. Widespread 60s will make the coming mornings feel more refreshing too, but just like the afternoons, temperatures are still running above normal for October.
Despite the front, highs for the rest of the week will still top out in the mid to upper 80s with even a few spots sneaking into the 90s. Just a 10-20% coverage of showers and a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday before we dry out again for the rest of the work week. Another cold front heads our way Saturday, bringing a non drought-busting chance of rain back to the forecast (again, 10-20% chance) for the start of the weekend before a potentially more decent dose of seasonable air settles in the for early next week. Even if we can’t manage to get down into the 70s and 50s by Sunday, highs will at least be closer to 80 versus 90 and mornings crisp and comfortable. Looking ahead, seeing some hints of a more unsettled pattern by the middle of next week (AKA hints of rain), but we’ll see—a low confidence outlook for now!
