Welcome [Little] Cold Front!

Despite the front, highs for the rest of the week will still top out in the mid to upper 80s with even a few spots sneaking into the 90s. Just a 10-20% coverage of showers and a mix of sun and clouds through Wednesday before we dry out again for the rest of the work week. Another cold front heads our way Saturday, bringing a non drought-busting chance of rain back to the forecast (again, 10-20% chance) for the start of the weekend before a potentially more decent dose of seasonable air settles in the for early next week. Even if we can’t manage to get down into the 70s and 50s by Sunday, highs will at least be closer to 80 versus 90 and mornings crisp and comfortable. Looking ahead, seeing some hints of a more unsettled pattern by the middle of next week (AKA hints of rain), but we’ll see—a low confidence outlook for now!