After 38 years on the air, Chuck Leonard announces his upcoming retirement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After 38 years with WTVM, anchor and local icon Chuck Leonard has decided it’s time to pass the torch.
Chuck announced his retirement, effective December 20th, on air this morning.
Chuck has bittersweet feelings about retiring, saying, “Little did I know that when Carole and I moved to Columbus in 1981, we’d still be here, but we apparently like it. Actually, we love it. We bought a house, raised a family and built our careers here. I’m glad to be joining my wife in retirement. She got a four year jump on me.”
You can still watch Chuck on News Leader 9 weekday mornings beginning at 5:00 AM EST through December 20, 2019.
