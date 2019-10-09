City Council enters agreement for Marriott expansion project in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A game-changing project is coming to downtown Columbus.
Columbus City Council approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday to expand the Marriott Hotel and create a skybridge to connect it to the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
The executive director of the trade center said the project has the potential to bring major economic impacts to the Fountain City by hosting conventions for hundreds of people.
"The biggest thing that's been deterring us from attracting business is not having the hotel space. I would love to attract more conferences with the number being from 1000 to 3000 attendees, and we can do that now with the infrastructure that's building within Columbus," said Hayley Tiller, executive director of the Columbus Convention and Trade Center.
Approving the memorandum is the first step in a long process. Tillery said the next step is to create a timeline for the project. With the expansion, Tillery said there will be 700 rooms within walking distance to the convention hotel.
