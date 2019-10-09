COURT: 6-year-old reportedly pulls trigger to save his mother in Alpine Apts. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday in a case that left a woman critically injured in a shooting in Columbus.
Anthony Gates is charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats in connection to the shooting of Trilisha Williams on Alpine Drive last week.
Gates and Williams live together at the apartment. His name is on some of the bills according to court testimony. Police said three kids were woken up by fighting. Kids told police Gates had one hand on Williams’ throat, with a gun held to her head. Testimony continued, claiming Gates said “I should kill you, but you have kids.”
Gates reportedly put the gun down, when Williams’ 6-year-old son picked up the gun, took aim at Gates and accidentally hit his mother. She is still in critical condition.
Williams’ children are ages 11-, 10, and 6 years old. None were harmed physically harmed, but witnessed the event, according to police.
Gates admitted to police he strangled the victim and had a firearm in his possession. Testimony revealed Gates told police he had one hand on her throat while holding the firearm to her head and put the gun down to strangle the victim with both hands.
As far as self defense goes, police said Gates told them the victim pulled his hair during a “tussle.”
All charges were bound over to superior court with no bond.
There is a no contact order in place for the victim and children.
