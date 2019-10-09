Georgia National Fair returns to Perry, Ga. for 30th year

PERRY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia National Fair is back at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry, Georgia.
The fair runs through Sunday, Oct. 13 and has rides, funs, games, and entertainment for everyone. The state-sponsored fair was first held in 1990. It has grown to attract over 400,000 visitors each year.
In addition to rides and games, the fair features activities with livestock, live music, concerts, vendors, family entertainment, and even fireworks.
For more information about the Georgia National Fair, click here.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.