Hope Harbour hosts 5th annual domestic violence walk and remembrance ceremony in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hope Harbour hosted its 5th annual Domestic Violence Awareness Walk and remembrance ceremony Tuesday evening.
The event is held to remember the lives lost from domestic violence, honor the families of the victims, and to also raise domestic violence awareness. The event started with a walk from Country’s Barbecue on Broad Street to the Columbus Government Center, where the remembrance celebration took place.
“It helps them realize that they have a support system,” said Chrissy Redmond, community education coordinator for Hope Harbour. “Once you lose someone in any case, especially when it’s at the hands of a loved one, seeing other families in the community coming out to support those situations makes them feel as though they have people to lean on, especially when you’re supporting a cause that many people overlook.”
Several local officials attended the walk and ceremony in addition to advocates against domestic violence and the families and friends of victims.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.