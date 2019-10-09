Lanett man arrested, charged with attempted murder

LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - Lanett police arrested a suspect for attempted murder.
45-year-old Richard Lee Hugley is charged in a shooting that left a man injured Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the area of Southeast 14th Street in Lanett in reference to shots fired and a single gunshot victim. Officers located a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was flown to Columbus, Georgia for immediate medical treatment.
The investigation led to Hugley’s arrest. Hugley is currently in the Chambers County Jail without bond.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the Lanett Police Department at 334-644-2146.
