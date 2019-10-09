Phenix City area residents speak on officer-involved shooting on 16th St.

PHENIX CITY, Al. (WTVM) -The Phenix City Police Department is passing off all of their evidence, video, and records to the State Bureau of Investigation after a late-night officer-involved shooting Monday near the Phenix City Library.
Police say it started with a domestic violence call at a home near the intersection of 16th Street and 17th Avenue. Shortly after the call, shots were fired.
“It’s right next to the library. Oh my gosh. Circle K, you can’t go get gas and now you can’t go near the library. I’m also law enforcement so these are things on the back of my mind,” says frequent visitor Neola Austin.
An officer was involved in a shooting that sent the victim to Piedmont Medical Center with unknown injuries. Neighbors and community members say it’s troubling to hear of a shooting and violent behavior just steps away from a public library, a school, and a fire station training building.
“Unfortunately, this is a public area and for this to happen right behind us is terrible,” says area resident William Stokes.
“This is a great community and it’s sad that these types of things happen,” explains Kristina Meikle.
The officer is now placed on administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation. Nearby residents say the community needs to take a stance against violence.
“We just need to do something about the laws in this area and the people and citizens have to come together as well. It starts first at the home,” says Austin.
The motive for the shooting has not been shared. News Leader 9 reached out to the family of the shooting victim and have not received a response. The Russell County District Attorney’s Office says it will present the completed investigation to a grand jury.
