Phenix City man dies in single vehicle crash on Lee Rd. 2024

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man died Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle accident on Lee Road 2024.
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 42-year-old Heath Stafford was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a utility pole at around 2:09 a.m. The accident happened approximately five miles west of Phenix City.
Authorities say Stafford was refusing to stop for the Lee County Sheriff’s Department at the time of the crash.
Stafford was pronounced dead at Piedmont Columbus Regional. The crash is under investigation.
