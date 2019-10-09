Pleasant Mornings and Warm Afternoons

Just like the fronts that preceded it, the next front will be moisture-starved and provide only a 10-20% chance of isolated showers and storms over the weekend. Unfortunately, the cooldown doesn’t look as significant as we had initially anticipated. Highs will drop into the low 80s by Sunday, but we’re still going to be widespread in the 80s into the start of the week versus the 70s. It looks like 70s in the afternoons and 50s in the mornings will evade us until ANOTHER cold front sets its sights on the Valley later next week, with possibly a better chance of rain and hopefully a more potent cooldown to make it feel more seasonable and October. We’ll see!