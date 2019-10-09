Rain On The Horizon?

Thursday & Friday look very nice around the Valley as dry air continues to filter in from the northeast, this means highs should top out in the 80s, with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Things begin to change on Saturday, as a strong cold front approaches from the west. Unfortunately, there won’t be quite enough of a jet stream dip, to push it all the way though, leading to it to stall somewhere over north-central Georgia & Alabama. While there maybe a brief dry air intrusion north & west, most of us won’t see much of a temperature change this weekend. Winds aloft will become southwesterly on Sunday, leading to higher cloud cover, and the opportunity for several disturbances to ride the front, and leading to higher rain chances along wherever the frontal boundary is stalled. At this point, there is disagreement on where the front will stall Sunday-Wednesday, and who will see the best rain chances, though current model data says it will be the northern half of Georgia & Alabama. Late next week, a stronger cold front will once again approach, and at this time, looks to clear the area, bringing much cooler weather. We’ll see!