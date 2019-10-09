Senator Doug Jones tours East Alabama

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Senator Doug Jones hosted several events across the state on Tuesday.
Jones held a public town hall at Tuskegee University. He also stopped in Phenix City for a meeting with local elected officials on the economic development in the area.
“This whole area is really important,” said Jones. “It’s growing, there’s a lot of great things going on down here, and that’s our job. My job is to see what I can do to help promote this entire area to do the things that I can from a federal standpoint with appropriations or business development. We’ve got economic development folks here.”
To finish off his tour, Jones will attend a meeting at the Lee County Emergency Management Agency to discuss the progress of recovery following the deadly tornadoes on March 3.
