Suspect arrested for murder of man on Gaston Rd. in Greenville, Ga.

GREENVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect has been arrested for murder in Meriwether County.
52-year-old Allen Newby Keeble of Greenville, Georgia is charged with second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the shooting death of 41-year-old John Marshall Andrews.
On Oct. 7, 2019 at around 10 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 3300 block of Gaston Road in Greenville in regard to a person being shot. Upon arrival, Keeble told authorities his friend had been shot. Keeble was also identified as the person who made the 911 call.
Keeble was taken into custody based on information received along with what a responding deputy discovered upon arrival.
Andrews was found lying on the ground in the yard area of the residence. Due to the gunshot wound being fatal, Meriwether County EMS was unable to provide lifesaving measures.
Keeble was arrested and transported to the Meriwether County Jail after investigators found probable cause to issue an arrest warrant.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.