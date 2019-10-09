Suspect wanted in Valley, Ala. for robbery at Waffle House on 20th St.

VALLEY Ala. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in Valley, Alabama for robbery at a Waffle House restaurant.
The robbery happened Wednesday morning at the Waffle House on 20th Avenue. Police were called to the restaurant at 3 a.m.
Upon arrival, a cashier and witnesses told officers that a male suspect entered the restaurant and approached the cashier, telling the cashier to give him money from the register. The suspect said he had a weapon.
The cashier opened the register and the suspect took an undetermined amount of money. He left on foot and was last seen walking toward the rear of the building.
The suspect is described as a male between the age of 40 and 50 years old. He is between 5’11″ and 6’0” with “scruffy” facial hair. He wore khaki pants and an orange t-shirt.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200 or the Valley Area Crime Stoppers at 334-756-8200.
