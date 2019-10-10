Autopsy results for body pulled from Chattahoochee River received by coroner, no ID

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has received the autopsy results for a body pulled from the Chattahoochee River, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley.
Worley says they have not yet been able to determine an identity, but officials have said the victim is an African American male in his mid-to-late 30′s.
A ruling on the manner of death has not yet been made as they await both a positive identification of the body and a toxicology report, which usually takes three months.
Officials said this is not being investigated as a homicide.
This is the 4th drowning in the Chattahoochee River in 2019, which according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, is around average.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.