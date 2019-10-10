Columbus police searching for runaway teen last seen near Wynnton Rd., 13th St.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a teen who was reported as a runaway.
16-year-old Mariah Walton was last seen Wednesday, Oct. 9 in the area of Wynnton Road and 13th Street. She was last seen wearing a pink tank top and gray sweat pants.
Mariah is 5’4” and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information on Mariah’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-4339.
