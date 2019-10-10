First candidate enters the race to replace retiring Columbus District 4 councilwoman

Toyia Tucker announces candidacy for Columbus City Council (Source: Toyia Tucker)
By Alex Jones | October 10, 2019 at 5:47 PM EDT - Updated October 10 at 5:47 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A candidate for the Columbus City Council seat that District 4 Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh is vacating with her retirement has entered the race.

Air Force veteran, and former District 4 Muscogee County School Board candidate, Toyia Tucker has announced her candidacy.

Tucker, a graduate of Carver High School, says she is inspired by the Columbus 2025 goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity and improving quality of life.

About the Columbus 2025 goals as the basis for her campaign, Tucker said,

It just makes sense. I’ve been paying attention to the discussions centered around this initiative for a while now, and I see the changes happening. It’s an awesome initiative, the committee has put a lot of thought into the strategic plan, and I think we should work to see it come to fruition in every neighborhood in this city. Why reinvent the wheel when an excellent strategic plan for the city already exists?
Tucker says she knows that, if elected, she has big shoes to fill after Pugh’s three decades on the city council.

She highlights the repair of the pool at the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center and the revitalization of the Carver Park area with quality housing and safe, livable spaces.

Pugh announced her retirement on Oct. 8 citing health concerns, like her Parkinson’s disease.

Her unexpired term that was set to end in 2020 will be fulfilled by Valerie Thompson.

