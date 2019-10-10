First candidate enters the race to replace retiring Columbus District 4 councilwoman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A candidate for the Columbus City Council seat that District 4 Councilwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Evelyn Turner Pugh is vacating with her retirement has entered the race.
Air Force veteran, and former District 4 Muscogee County School Board candidate, Toyia Tucker has announced her candidacy.
Tucker, a graduate of Carver High School, says she is inspired by the Columbus 2025 goals of reducing poverty, increasing prosperity and improving quality of life.
About the Columbus 2025 goals as the basis for her campaign, Tucker said,
Tucker says she knows that, if elected, she has big shoes to fill after Pugh’s three decades on the city council.
She highlights the repair of the pool at the Shirley B. Winston Recreation Center and the revitalization of the Carver Park area with quality housing and safe, livable spaces.
Her unexpired term that was set to end in 2020 will be fulfilled by Valerie Thompson.
