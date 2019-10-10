The Goodwill Resource Center is holding a large resource fair for jobs and diversity in the workplace

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In light of National Diversity Month, the Goodwill Resource Center is holding a rather large job and resource fair today in Columbus. The fair will be highlighting the importance of diversity in the workplace.
The fair is offering free career readiness classes--including resume building, interviewing skills and many other workshops. Those looking for a job should come dressed for success and ready to interview with their resumes in-hand.
This event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Goodwill Community Campus on Cross Country Drive off Macon road.
