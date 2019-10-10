Piedmont Columbus Regional unveils newly renovated TSYS Radiation Oncology Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional unveiled its newly renovated TSYS Radiation Oncology Center on Thursday.
The oncology center is named in recognition of a $1 million gift from TSYS, a global payments company. TSYS made the gift in support of the renovation of the specialized area designed for oncology patients undergoing radiation as part of their cancer treatment.
“When the John B. Amos Cancer Center opened in 2004, this building was supposed to last for 30 years before needing to be expanded, but we doubled the size of it and completely renovated the old parts,” said John Dale Hester. “So, it’s over a hundred thousand square feet facility, now state of the art and the thing that I think that’s really made a difference is that we’re keeping a lot more people local. So, you don’t have to go to Atlanta or Birmingham, or wherever for treatment.”
With more than 100,000 patient visits each year, the TSYS Radiation Oncology Center is an integral part of the John B. Amos Cancer Center’s comprehensive approach to cancer treatment in the community.
