Piedmont Columbus Regional unveils newly renovated TSYS Radiation Oncology Center

“When the John B. Amos Cancer Center opened in 2004, this building was supposed to last for 30 years before needing to be expanded, but we doubled the size of it and completely renovated the old parts,” said John Dale Hester. “So, it’s over a hundred thousand square feet facility, now state of the art and the thing that I think that’s really made a difference is that we’re keeping a lot more people local. So, you don’t have to go to Atlanta or Birmingham, or wherever for treatment.”