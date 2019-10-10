Police searching for Columbus man suspected of breaking into vehicles, stealing one

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are searching for a man they believe to have stolen a vehicle and broken into others.
22-year-old Justin Wayne Hall is wanted for theft by taking a motor vehicle and multiple counts of entering autos.
Police say this search stems from an incident on Sept. 28. He does have an active warrant out for his arrest.
Hall is approximately 5′5″ tall and 200 pounds.
Anyone with information on Hall’s whereabouts is asked to contact CPD investigators with the Burglary and Theft Unit at (706) 225-4257 or (706) 653-3424 or by calling 911.
