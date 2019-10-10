The second death related to vaping is reported

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Department of Public Health confirms another death in the state caused by the side effects of vaping. This is the second death reported that linked to vaping.
The department says the patient had a history of Nicotine vaping. Its still being reviewed to determine if any other substances were also used that caused the death.
According to the health department, there are now 14 vaping related lung injuries in the state, including the two deaths.
