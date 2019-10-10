Slightly More Fall-Like!

The forecast remains bone dry through tomorrow, but rain chances return to the forecast with the next front this weekend, although only a 10-20% coverage through Sunday. This front will keep more clouds around over the weekend too, dropping highs down further into the low 80s. This same system will also stall out over the Southeast, helping to keep a chance of showers and a few storms in the forecast through the middle of next week—though unfortunately still not enough rain to put a dent in drought conditions. Another cold front (that as of right now looks a little stronger) should push our way next Wednesday, and for now looks to bring a more seasonable dose of fall with temperatures in the 70s and 50s. Time will tell if that manages to pan out!