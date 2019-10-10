Students learn about future opportunities at college and careers education expo

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Let’s Grow Steamx hosted thousands of students for their 4th Annual Youth College and Careers Education Expo at the Trade Center Thursday. Muscogee County, Russell County, Fort Benning and home-schooled students have the chance to learn about different careers, internships and participate in mock interviews.
Companies, businesses, and organizations set up to interact with students in elementary school through high school.
“It’s for students to see what their potential jobs are, but we’re also allowing our vendors to see what their future workforce is," said David Britt, Let’s Grow Steamx Board Chairman.
Britt says this college and education career expo aims to help students grow a brighter future.
“Some know exactly what they want to do as soon as they graduate, but a lot. And a lot just have no idea and they only base what they know on what they see. So, we want to let them see more. We want to let them see college. Let them see how to get there. Let them see how to start a business. Let them see all the technical possibilities whether its electrician or mechanical or engineering," Britt said.
This year’s guest speaker is Dr. Lonnie Johnson, inventor of the Super Soaker. The college and education career expo lasts until 3:00 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.