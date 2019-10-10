Two Cold Fronts, Coming Up!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will see a very warm end to our week with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 80s on Friday. Friday morning will start off on a comfortable note with lows in the 50s and lower 60s. High school football games tonight and tomorrow night look dry and warm at kickoff with temperatures cooling off in the second half. As we head into the weekend, the forecast will become a bit more unsettled - a front will push in on Saturday and stall out, keeping clouds in the forecast through the weekend and early next week. Several different disturbances will 'ride along' the front providing us with rain chances. Look for the coverage to be around 20% this weekend, 30-40% on Monday, and 40-50% on Tuesday and Wednesday. Hopefully, this will bring some beneficial rain to some folks as highs stay mainly in the lower 80s during this time. Another, stronger, front will push through Wednesday and this will drop the highs and lows in a big way by late next week and next weekend (highs in the 70s and 80s and lows in the 50s - with a few spots in the 40s!).