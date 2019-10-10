White killer of black man over parking space sentenced to 20 years

FILE - This Aug. 13, 2018 file photo provided by the Pinellas County, Fla., Sheriff's Office shows Michael Drejka. Drejka told detectives that he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots. He will be sentenced Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, in the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store. A jury found him guilty of manslaughter in August. (Source: Pinellas, Fla., County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
October 10, 2019 at 11:52 AM EDT - Updated October 10 at 12:32 PM

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — A white Florida man who told detectives he was irritated by people who illegally park in handicapped spots has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal shooting of an unarmed black man outside a convenience store.

Circuit Judge Joseph Bulone on Thursday called 49-year-old Michael Drejka a "wanna-be" law enforcement officer and a self-appointed "handicapped parking space monitor."

Jurors found Drejka guilty of manslaughter in August.

He confronted Markeis McGlockton’s girlfriend in July 2018 for parking in a handicapped space at a Clearwater convenience store. McGlockton had gone inside with his 5-year-old son.

Security video shows McGlockton leaving the store and shoving Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulls out a handgun and shoots the 28-year-old McGlockton as he backs away.

