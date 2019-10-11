Ala. Gov. Kay Ivey completes radiation treatments following lung cancer diagnosis

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVM) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey has completed her radiation treatments three weeks after announcing she had been diagnosed with lung cancer.
Gov. Ivey says that her doctor believes that because it was caught so early and the type of treatment it required, she is expected to make a full recovery.
She also encourages all Alabamians to get regular checkups with their doctors because early detection can be key to recovery.
“I am constantly reminded that I have so much for which to be thankful; God has been incredibly gracious to me. My blessings in life absolutely include serving the good people of Alabama. Your constant prayers and support enable me to continue leading our great state into a promising future," said Gov. Ivey. “Together, we will build a better Alabama. May God continue to bless each of you and this great state we call home.”
