The Back the Badge event is lending a hand to law enforcement and their families

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In Lee County, one organization is lending a hand to support law enforcement and their families.
Back the Badge is a 5-K event being held tomorrow October 12th in Auburn. The collected proceeds go to four well-known families of fallen officers and families of injured officers in the line of duty this year.
There is a one-mile fun run that will start at 8 a.m. The start of the 5-K will follow afterwards at 8:30 a.m.
The Auburn 5-K takes place on Ogletree Road at the All In Crossfit.
