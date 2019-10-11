Body retrieved from the Chattahoochee River now identified

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The body retrieved from the Chattahoochee River has now been identified. McCalister’s body was pulled from the river on Wednesday in uptown Columbus near the pedestrian bridge on 14th Street and behind the TSYS building.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigations Crime Lab identified the body as 19-year-old Jakharee Shariffe McCalister. According to Freeman Worley, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner, the body was identified by fingerprints.
Officials said this was being investigated as a drowning, not a homicide. Toxicology results, however, are still pending to determine his cause of death.
There is still no word from McCalister’s family. Family members are urged to contact the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office at (706) 653-3261.
This is now reported as the 4th drowning in the Chattahoochee River this year.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.