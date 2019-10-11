Columbus police investigating armed robbery at Uptown restaurant

By Alex Jones | October 11, 2019 at 9:41 AM EDT - Updated October 11 at 9:41 AM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant in Uptown Columbus.

Police were dispatched to Smoke Bourbon and BBQ in the 1000 block of Broadway at approximately 11:23 p.m. on Oct. 10.

According to police reports, the incident happened at approximately 10:00 p.m.

There is no word on if anything was taken from the restaurant.

Police have not released any information about a potential suspect in this case.

