Columbus police investigating armed robbery at Uptown restaurant

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is currently investigating an armed robbery at a restaurant in Uptown Columbus.
Police were dispatched to Smoke Bourbon and BBQ in the 1000 block of Broadway at approximately 11:23 p.m. on Oct. 10.
According to police reports, the incident happened at approximately 10:00 p.m.
There is no word on if anything was taken from the restaurant.
Police have not released any information about a potential suspect in this case.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.