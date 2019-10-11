Congressman Sanford Bishop responds to lack of improvements at Ralston Towers

By Alex Jones | October 11, 2019 at 12:08 PM EDT - Updated October 11 at 12:08 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly two weeks after a 60-day deadline for improvements to be made at Ralston Towers expired, Congressman Sanford Bishop has released a response to the lack of improvements.

In August, Congressmen Bishop and Drew Ferguson toured Ralston Towers alongside city leaders.

The pair of representatives said at that time that if the owner of the Ralston, PF Holdings, does not improve the building and meet standards, they could lose their contract with HUD or worse.

Congressman Bishop has now released the following statement,

We are anxious for the inspection and have heard from residents that nothing has taken place. They are not aware of any improvements since our last visit and prior to the expiration of the 60 day period. I remain committed to ensuring the residents of Ralston Towers are provided safe and sanitary housing. Congressman Ferguson and I have urged HUD to move forward as quickly as possible with this process, and should Ralston Towers fail to pass inspection, provide impacted tenants with emergency housing vouchers.
Congressman Sanford Bishop

There is no word at this time as to when the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be conducting a follow-up inspection, though they say they are in the process of scheduling the inspection.

