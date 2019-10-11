Congressman Sanford Bishop responds to lack of improvements at Ralston Towers

We are anxious for the inspection and have heard from residents that nothing has taken place. They are not aware of any improvements since our last visit and prior to the expiration of the 60 day period. I remain committed to ensuring the residents of Ralston Towers are provided safe and sanitary housing. Congressman Ferguson and I have urged HUD to move forward as quickly as possible with this process, and should Ralston Towers fail to pass inspection, provide impacted tenants with emergency housing vouchers.

Congressman Sanford Bishop