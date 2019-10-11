Crisis Center of Russell Co. holding First Annual Night of Celebration

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Crisis Center of Russell County is holding their First Annual Night of Celebration Thursday, Oct. 17 during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
They will honor and recognize who people serve the community, including Phenix City Police Chief Ray Smith and Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.
Board member Dr. Stephen Cooper says funds will go beyond housing and feeding victims.
“There’s a lot of functions that take place to file reports with the court to make sure in the legal system that they’re taken care of. There’s a lot of things that we do that behind the scenes,” Dr. Cooper says.
You can purchase tickets here. The event starts at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Marriott Courtyard in Phenix City, 1400 Whitewater Ave.
