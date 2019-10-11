Desperately Needed Rain Coming

A strong cold front will stall over central Alabama & northern Georgia on Saturday, bringing increasing clouds, and possibly a shower, though things generally dry, with highs in the 80s. Front will sag southward towards the Valley on Sunday, bringing cloudy skies, and increasing rain chances on Sunday afternoon.
Monday & Tuesday look dreary with cloudy skies and passing showers & storms. Clouds should keep highs in the upper 70s to around 80 to start the work week. Widespread rainfall totals across the Valley will be around 1-3", which is a good soaking rain, though only a drop in the bucket for what we need to end the drought.
Rain chances will end Wednesday morning as a strong cold front pushes across the Valley. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s & lows in the 40s & 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. By next weekend, strong southerly winds will bring back the 80s, muggies, and rain chances.
