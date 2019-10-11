Families of Phenix City homicide victims still searching for answers, some months later

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Although Phenix City police do have a suspect in the case of a 12-year-old boy shot and killed one week ago, the same cannot be said for some other homicide cases in the city.
Now, family members of homicide victims across Phenix City are sharing their stories, hoping it will help police and the public in the search to find their loved one’s killers.
Families we spoke with today said they have the same issue getting in contact with police here to find out more about their loved one’s case.
Saturday marks five months since Airreyon Trice was shot and killed in a Phenix City apartment complex.
“They tell me the same thing," Trice’s mother, Eddie Williams, said, "we don’t have anything, we don’t have any leads. We still have stuff at the crime lab, just the same 'ole nothing.”
This is how his mother, Williams, describes her feelings about his case remaining unsolved.
“Angry, upset, because it’s like, I know it’s something," Williams said. "This person did not vanish into thin air.”
Trice’s murder is not the only case still open and active in Phenix City. Beionca Bolden died in June.
“We just really trust in God now," Vonda Bolden, Beionca’s aunt, said after the murder, "and just allowing the police department to handle it. We do believe in our hearts that justice will be served, this is not going to be something anyone has done to my family will get away with.”
Now a family member is expressing their frustration on social media, with a recent string of posts that read in part:
“My sister has been trying to reach the P.C.P.D. and no response... we won’t stop looking and we won’t stop getting on Phenix City Police Department’s nerves. We will get justice...”
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s website says that out of the 396 homicides across the state in 2017, only 212 were solved, which is just 53 percent.
“We need help finding and solving their cases," Williams said. "I know myself I would appreciate any, anything would be good, no matter how small you may think it is or how irrelevant you may think it is. It may be big in the case, let somebody know.”
ALEA information states that Phenix City police reported nine homicides in 2017, how many of those that remain unsolved is unanswered.
News Leader 9 has put in a Freedom of Information Act request to find out the answer to that very question in Phenix City.
When we find out how many cases are still unsolved and what is being done or needed to solve them, we will have it on-air and online.
