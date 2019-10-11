Hopeful for Rising Rain Chances

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Finishing off the work week with a comfortable dose of October air to wake us up on Friday morning with another warm afternoon ahead under plenty of dry sunshine. 50s this morning will make way for mid to upper 80s this afternoon prior to our next cold front headed our way this weekend.
The front looks to stall out over the Southeast once it arrives tomorrow, which along with a series of disturbances will help to elevate rain chances to 30-50% through next Wednesday. Despite more rainfall in the forecast, it certainly won’t be enough to put a dent in the widespread drought across east Alabama and west Georgia. If you have any weekend plans, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two, but clouds around each day will help keep temperatures more bearable in the low 80s during the afternoons, but a toucher milder in the morning with temps back into the 60s.
A stronger cold front moves toward the Southeast again by the middle of next week, bringing hopefully the most anticipated cooldown yet with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s—if not 40s in some spots!
