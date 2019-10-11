Hopeful for Rising Rain Chances

The front looks to stall out over the Southeast once it arrives tomorrow, which along with a series of disturbances will help to elevate rain chances to 30-50% through next Wednesday. Despite more rainfall in the forecast, it certainly won’t be enough to put a dent in the widespread drought across east Alabama and west Georgia. If you have any weekend plans, Saturday looks to be the drier of the two, but clouds around each day will help keep temperatures more bearable in the low 80s during the afternoons, but a toucher milder in the morning with temps back into the 60s.