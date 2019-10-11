2 suspects wanted for armed robbery on Dix. St. in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted in LaGrange for armed robbery.
The armed robbery happened Friday, Oct. 11 in the 400 block of Dix Street. Officers responded to the area at 1:20 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who said two men entered the location and produced a handgun. They fled Dix Street on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
The suspects are described as approximately 5’10” with slim builds. They wore blue jeans and white t-shirts.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
