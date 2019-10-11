TSYS partners with United Way for Day of Giving at South Columbus Elementary

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - TSYS partnered with the United Way for its Day of Giving.
More than 20 TSYS employees and the United Way planted winter vegetables in the South Columbus Elementary School Garden on Thursday. School officials said it’s nice to see people take time out of their busy schedules to lend a helping hand.
“We are so grateful and so thankful to have them on our campus today, and we are really pleased that they thought of us,” said Melanie Bastien, assistant principal of South Columbus Elementary. “We have put a lot of work into our garden and our students are really enthusiastic about it. So, it’s just an awesome day here.”
The project was on celebration of the United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s Day of Giving.
