Cold Front Hits The Brakes!

A strong cold front will stall over central Alabama & northern Georgia on today, bringing increasing clouds, and possibly a shower, though things generally dry, with highs in the 80s. Front will sag southward towards the Valley on Sunday, bringing cloudy skies, and increasing rain chances on Sunday evening.
Monday & Tuesday look dreary with cloudy skies and passing showers & storms. Clouds should keep highs in the upper 70s to around 80 to start the work week. Widespread rainfall totals across the Valley will be around 1-3", which is a good soaking rain, though only a drop in the bucket for what we need to end the drought. Best rain chances will be for the northern half of the area.
Rain chances will end Wednesday morning as a strong cold front pushes across the Valley. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s & lows in the 40s & 50s on Wednesday and Thursday. By next weekend, strong southerly winds will bring back the 80s, and gulf moisture will bring higher rain chances as well!
