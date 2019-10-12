FBI training taking place this week for entire next generation of law enforcement

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The entire next generation of law enforcement leaders from the state of Alabama are traveling to and staying in Opelika for a specialized FBI training this week.
The southeastern law enforcement executive development seminar is responsible for training officers who are currently in middle management. These officers are driven to take this training because they aspire to move up in the ranks.
The specialized training will be focusing on the following topics: personnel management, community relations, best practices and best policies for new laws and technology.
