GUEST SEGMENT: Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting Equal Opportunity Day dinner and gala

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a dinner and gala to raise money for its mission to empower and shape the community.
The 23rd annual Equal Opportunity Day Dinner and Black-Tie Charity Gala takes place Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center. The event also features a live auction.
This year’s guest speaker will be Patricia Russell McCloud.
Susan Cooper, CEO of the Urban League of Greater Columbus, gives more details about the event.
