Reeds Jewelers in Columbus hosting silent auction to benefit John B. Amos Cancer Research Association

“We’re having a Tutu’s for Cancer Awareness,” said Gina Reed, Pandora Ambassador for Reeds Jewelers. “All proceeds will go to the John B. Amos Women’s Self Check Help Center. I had to have a double Mastectomy myself. It was a decision that I had to make due to family history. One year later, my district manager’s wife had to make the same decision and she’s still going through treatment. So that’s why my passion is so into this.”