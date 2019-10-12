Reeds Jewelers in Columbus hosting silent auction to benefit John B. Amos Cancer Research Association

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Reeds Jewelers in Columbus is teaming up with Peachtree Mall to collect donations for a silent auction.
Proceeds will go to the John B. Amos Women’s Self Help Center. So far, prizes will include pandora bracelets, pandora charms, mani & pedi gift certificates, and even a watch valued at over $1,400.
An employee of Reeds Jewelers is kick-starting this initiative because of her personal experience with breast cancer.
“We’re having a Tutu’s for Cancer Awareness,” said Gina Reed, Pandora Ambassador for Reeds Jewelers. “All proceeds will go to the John B. Amos Women’s Self Check Help Center. I had to have a double Mastectomy myself. It was a decision that I had to make due to family history. One year later, my district manager’s wife had to make the same decision and she’s still going through treatment. So that’s why my passion is so into this.”
The winners of the auction will be announced Oct. 25.
