Savannah PD issues warning after dating app scams result in armed robberies

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is issuing a warning after two recent cases of armed robberies that stemmed from meetings arranged through dating apps.
Both of the instances occurred during the late-night or early morning hours (typically between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m.). All the individuals were scheduled to meet in dark areas near a residence. Both armed robberies happened in the Blackshear neighborhood near Wheaton Street.
Both stories are almost identical. The two men were waiting to meet their dates who they met on the app called TAGGED. That is when a few men came out instead and stole their cars. SPD has recovered the two cars but doesn’t have any suspects yet.
If you use a dating app or even a dating site here in Savannah, police want you to be more careful.
“Make sure you try to get to know them first and meet with them in a public area," said Cpl. Sharif Lockett, SPD Neighborhood Resource Unit. "It can happen to anybody or it can happen anywhere. We don’t want people to think that this is just going to happen in just one area and that it is set to one area just could happen anywhere, anytime to anybody.”
SPD advises using caution when setting up meetings with strangers. Always tell someone where you are going and ask that they check in on you at a certain time.
Also, always arrange to meet in a public place, and never arrange to meet in the late night or early morning hours.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.